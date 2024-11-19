Peyton Manning Says Texans-Cowboys Scuffle Better Than Tyson-Paul Fight

Peyton Manning wasn't all that impressed with Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul .... 'cause the Hall of Fame signal-caller took a shot at the fight during the Cowboys-Texans "Monday Night Football" game!

The roasting happened during the "ManningCast" ... when a skirmish broke out in the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Bill Belichick, a weekly guest on the show, mentioned the stadium hosted a big fight on Friday ... Tyson vs. Paul, which went down at Jerry's World, too.

"They just had [a fight] down there on Friday night, right?" - Bill Belichick



"I think this one was better than the one Friday night." - Peyton Manning 🏈🥊🎙️ #MNF #NFL #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/cqfY079eMV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 19, 2024 @awfulannouncing

Manning laughed ... and offered this quip back.

"I think this one was better than the one Friday night," Peyton said.

Of course, Peyton wasn't the only one a bit underwhelmed ... but numbers don't lie. The event was watched by 60 million households (meaning it could be over 100m people!), and endless amounts of fans were thoroughly entertained.

Speaking of AT&T Stadium, the event raked in over $18 million at the gate ... and the main event fighters, Mike and Jake, made tens of millions of dollars.