Cowboys Cheerleader Gets Apology From Brandon Aubrey, Sorry For Hitting You!

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey is issuing a "my bad" after nailing a cheerleader with his kick on Sunday ... writing a personal note to the woman and wishing her well following the mishap.

Michelle Siemienowski shared the apology on her Instagram ... one day after she was hit in the head during Aubrey's kickoff in the Cowboys' Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Shoutout to this #DallasCowboys Cheerleader for taking the hit like a champ 💪 pic.twitter.com/jluDhATMku — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2025 @NFLonFOX

The incident went viral, and Aubrey -- a pro soccer player before signing with Dallas in 2023 -- did his best to state the obvious and let Siemienowski it was an accident.

"Michelle, so sorry about hitting you on KO!" Aubrey wrote on a copy of the gameday guide.

"Hope you are doing well! Love watching y'all!"

Siemienowski said she was fine after the hit and thanked Aubrey for his thoughtful note. She also praised the athlete for a 65-yard field goal he made earlier in the season, the longest in franchise history.

"No hard feelings here," Siemienowski said. "Now I have a souvenir for my last game of my rookie season."