Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson Apologizes For Tom Brady Jab, 'Unfair & Inconsiderate'

NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson Apologizes For Tom Brady Jab ... 'Unfair & Inconsiderate'

scott hanson tom brady
Getty/X/@NFL

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson is expressing regret over a playful comment he made about Tom Brady's broadcasting debut ... saying despite it being meant as a joke, it was uncalled for nonetheless.

The moment happened when Hanson poked fun at TB12's call of Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey's potential NFL record-tying field goal attempt during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns -- a kick that soared between the uprights, but was negated due to a delay of game penalty.

Hanson seemingly felt the seven-time Super Bowl champ needed to bring more energy with his reaction on the mic ... 'cause when he recapped the play on his own broadcast, he said, "Oh come on. Brady has gotta get more excited than that in the booth."

It was just a brief snippet of Brady's debut ... so some felt it was too mean, while others understood it wasn't meant to be taken seriously.

scott hanson
Getty

Given the mixed reactions, Hanson set the record straight on Monday ... explaining he meant no harm with the jab -- and insisted he's pulling for the legendary quarterback to thrive in his new gig.

"This was unfair & inconsiderate by me," Hanson said on X. "Yes, I was saying it tongue in cheek -- but I didn’t calculate how it may come across. @TomBrady, I apologize."

Tom Brady On The Field
Launch Gallery
Tom Brady On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

"I promise I am rooting you on in this new venture!"

Brady now has one game under his belt ... and he'll be Fox's No. 1 commentator for years to come.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later