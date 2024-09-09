NFL RedZone's Scott Hanson Apologizes For Tom Brady Jab ... 'Unfair & Inconsiderate'

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson is expressing regret over a playful comment he made about Tom Brady's broadcasting debut ... saying despite it being meant as a joke, it was uncalled for nonetheless.

The moment happened when Hanson poked fun at TB12's call of Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey's potential NFL record-tying field goal attempt during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns -- a kick that soared between the uprights, but was negated due to a delay of game penalty.

Scott Hanson did not think Tom Brady was excited enough for Brandon Aubrey's 71-yard field goal attempt.



Aubrey just hit from 66 but it was called off due to a delay of game. The Cowboys decided against the 71-yard try after the time-out.pic.twitter.com/EEHr1bWnRn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024 @awfulannouncing

Hanson seemingly felt the seven-time Super Bowl champ needed to bring more energy with his reaction on the mic ... 'cause when he recapped the play on his own broadcast, he said, "Oh come on. Brady has gotta get more excited than that in the booth."

It was just a brief snippet of Brady's debut ... so some felt it was too mean, while others understood it wasn't meant to be taken seriously.

Given the mixed reactions, Hanson set the record straight on Monday ... explaining he meant no harm with the jab -- and insisted he's pulling for the legendary quarterback to thrive in his new gig.

"This was unfair & inconsiderate by me," Hanson said on X. "Yes, I was saying it tongue in cheek -- but I didn’t calculate how it may come across. @TomBrady, I apologize."

"I promise I am rooting you on in this new venture!"