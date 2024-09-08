Tom Brady Broadcasting Debut Kicks Off with Dramatic Hype Video

Tom Brady's hyping himself up before his first broadcasting debut ... quite literally, 'cause a promo for his first appearance shows him talking to past versions of himself.

Fox released the clip before Brady took to the booth to commentate on the Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys Sunday ... starting off with the current Brady hearing credits telling him he can't be a commentator.

Hype video for Tom Brady as their new broadcaster....I like it https://t.co/AHlm4VqX1r — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) September 7, 2024 @KingDave956

Before he gets too down on himself ... past versions of himself -- one from his Patriots days, one from his tenure with the Bucs and a college version of himself from the University of Michigan -- give him a pep talk.

You can listen to the clip to hear their exact wording ... but, basically, the Bradys tell broadcaster Tom he's got this -- and, he shouldn't let pundits who don't know anything about him dictate his professional life.

It's pretty intense ... and, people on X are pretty mixed -- with some posting about how the video went harder than any they've ever seen for a broadcaster which some found off-putting.

Of course, Tom's not a normal broadcaster ... with his debut being one of the most anticipated in league history.

Remember, Tom signed a 10-year, $375 million deal after he retired in 2023 ... taking a season off before diving into this role.