Tom Brady Facing Severe TV Restrictions If Raiders Ownership Bid Gets Approved

Tom Brady is set to make his NFL broadcasting debut a week from Sunday, though there's a good chance he'll have to deal with a bunch of rules designed just for TB12 ... all thanks to his bid to own the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady, who struck a deal to buy a minority share of the Raiders in May 2023, would be forced to abide by several stringent restrictions in his role as a FOX broadcaster ... if his ownership bid is ultimately approved by the NFL.

For starters, Tom would not be allowed to witness practice (as announcers often do), nor would he be allowed in a team's facility.

There's more. Brady also wouldn't be allowed to attend production meetings ... where the broadcast crew meets with players and coaches, standard among announcers.

The rules were presented earlier this week to league owners in a presentation titled, "Brady Broadcast Restrictions."

On top of steering clear from team offices and practice fields and production meetings, the six-time Super Bowl champ would be prohibited from publicly criticizing game officials and other clubs.

So, if Brady doesn't like a call on the field, he'd have to walk a fine line!

Brady wouldn't be the first person to experience these kinds of harsh rules. Former Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen, also a FOX broadcaster, faced similar restrictions when he called several games in 2017 while he was still an active player. When he retired, those rules were lifted.

For Tom, barring selling his stake in the team, he'd have to contend with the restrictions for the foreseeable future.

Brady will also be subject to the league's gambling policy and anti-tampering policies ... but, it's all a moot point unless he gets approval from 24 of 32 owners.