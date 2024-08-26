Bill Belichick Takes Over Tom Brady's Job On 'Let's Go!' Show

After never quite finding a proper replacement for Tom Brady in New England ... Bill Belichick's now trying to step in for the ex-quarterback on his own -- in the podcast world, at least.

SiriusXM officials revealed Monday that "Let's Go!" -- the show Brady co-hosted alongside Jim Gray the past few NFL seasons -- will now be manned by Belichick.

Brady and The Hoodie actually explained in a statement that it was none other than TB12 who recommended his old Patriots coach for the role.

"For 20 years," Brady said, "I threw the ball for Coach Belichick. Now I am passing the microphone to him on ‘Let’s Go!’"

Belichick -- who said he was stoked to get the role -- will be joined by Gray as well as Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby on this year's iteration of the program.

While no longer a host, Brady -- who's stepping into the NFL broadcast booth for Fox this season -- did say he will still be making appearances on the pod from time to time -- something he's excited for.

As for Crosby, he stated he's considering it to be "an honor" to be on the show this season.