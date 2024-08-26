Bill Belichick Takes Over Tom Brady's Job On 'Let's Go!' Show
After never quite finding a proper replacement for Tom Brady in New England ... Bill Belichick's now trying to step in for the ex-quarterback on his own -- in the podcast world, at least.
SiriusXM officials revealed Monday that "Let's Go!" -- the show Brady co-hosted alongside Jim Gray the past few NFL seasons -- will now be manned by Belichick.
Brady and The Hoodie actually explained in a statement that it was none other than TB12 who recommended his old Patriots coach for the role.
"For 20 years," Brady said, "I threw the ball for Coach Belichick. Now I am passing the microphone to him on ‘Let’s Go!’"
Belichick -- who said he was stoked to get the role -- will be joined by Gray as well as Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby on this year's iteration of the program.
While no longer a host, Brady -- who's stepping into the NFL broadcast booth for Fox this season -- did say he will still be making appearances on the pod from time to time -- something he's excited for.
As for Crosby, he stated he's considering it to be "an honor" to be on the show this season.
New episodes for the upcoming season will officially kick off on September 2 ... #LFG.