Bill Belichick's GF, Jordon Hudson, Hits Glitzy Bash, Parties W/ Ex-Pats Cheerleader

Jordon Hudson spent a night away from Bill Belichick last week to let loose at a glitzy bash ... and not only did she get to party with an ex-Patriots cheerleader at the event, but she rubbed elbows with the Larry O'Brien Trophy too!

The 23-year-old -- who's been dating Belichick since 2022 -- left the legendary NFL coach at home, put on a gold-colored gown for a girls night out and cruised over to the Best of Boston Soiree in Massachusetts to have a good time.

Hudson, a former beauty pageant queen, spent a lot of the July 17 night with some of her friends from the pageant world -- including Miss Massachusetts USA 2024 Melissa Sapini -- but also former New England cheerleader, Zoe Bucuvalas.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The ladies danced, chatted and posed for pictures ... and at one point, they got to put their fingerprints on the Boston Celtics' newest NBA championship hardware.

Following the festivities -- which were put on by Boston Magazine -- Hudson wrote on Sapini's Instagram that she had a blast.

Meanwhile, a photographer at the event, Vail Fucci, wrote that she was "gobsmacked" by Hudson ... after the two had conversed at the party about bioethics.