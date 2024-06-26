Bill Belichick, 23-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Living Together For Months

Things between Bill Belichick and his 23-year-old girlfriend definitely appear to be serious ... as TMZ Sports has learned the couple has been living together for months.

Sources close to the duo tell us ... Jordon Hudson moved in with 72-year-old Belichick at the ex-New England head coach's home in Hingham, Mass. right around the start of the new year -- and since then, where one goes, the other isn't far behind.

We're told the duo has hardly spent any time apart since the move-in -- even when they're away from their now-shared residence.

The two were spotted in Croatia earlier this month, and, recently, all over Nantucket. The couple also made an appearance together at Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Foxborough ... where Jordon was actually seen rubbin' elbows throughout the night with Belichick's daughter.

Our sources say things have progressed so well, Hudson, an entrepreneur, has glowed about their bond to people close to her.

As you know by now, the duo first met while on a plane ride in 2021 ... and after keeping things platonic in the months after the flight -- they turned romantic following Bill's split with Linda Holliday in 2023.

We're told the couple has been open about their relationship with those in their inner circles -- although they've kept things under wraps when it comes to outsiders.