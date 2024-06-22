Jordon Hudson's 64-Year-Old Ex Defends Her Amid Bill Belichick Romance

Jordon Hudson's 64-year-old former lover is racing to her defense ... blasting haters who have accused her of being a gold digger for her romance with Bill Belichick -- while praising her as "wise beyond her years."

Joshua L. Zuckerman -- a businessman -- tells TMZ Sports ... he met Hudson several years ago, and after bonding over psychology, philosophy and nature, they became romantic.

The two were off and on for a while -- but ceased their dating relationship just prior to Hudson coupling up with Belichick.

He's still remained friendly with the 23-year-old cheerleader through her time with the future Hall of Famer ... and he said in a statement to us this week that he's been appalled by some of the negative things that have been said about his ex online.

"I've been getting calls left and right from news stations about my relationship with Jordon Hudson," he said. "I have been involved with Jordon platonically and romantically and I consider her a good friend. I feel bad that she's caught up in this whirlwind."

He continued, "I'm a former business owner in the healthcare field -- we regularly discuss business and shared interest in psychology, philosophy and most important, our love of nature."

"She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I've ever met in my life. The narrative about her character is not fair to her."

Zuckerman implored everyone to stay out of her and Belichick's business ... adding, "To be honest, I wish these internet trolls and paparazzi would leave her alone -- and everyone else alone -- and let them live their lives."

We broke the story ... Hudson first met 72-year-old Belichick on a plane ride in 2021 -- and after staying friends in the aftermath of the flight -- they began dating in 2022.

They kept their relationship private for a lengthy period of time -- although they've certainly crept into the public eye recently.

Just a couple weeks ago, they were spotted out in Croatia ... and earlier this month, they were seen at Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

And, just days ago, one eagle-eyed fan caught them out in Connecticut grabbing coffee.