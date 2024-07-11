Bill Belichick Signs On With 'Inside The NFL,' Joining Cast As Analyst

Bill Belichick officially has a new hustle ... the former New England Patriots coach is joining "Inside The NFL" this fall as an analyst.

The NFL announced the news Thursday morning ... revealing the future Hall of Famer will join Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson and Chris Long on the weekly program to break down all of the league's most compelling storylines.

Belichick's run on the show will start on Aug. 30 ... and will last through the Super Bowl.

"I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films," the 72-year-old said, "and to work on such a historic television franchise."

Bill filmed a fun commercial with Clark to help announce the move ... and, of course, his famous hoodie was brought up during the bit.

8x Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick is joining Inside The NFL this season alongside @Realrclark25, @JOEL9ONE and @ochocinco. 🔥@insidetheNFL returns August 30 at 9pm ET on the CW pic.twitter.com/WdYF9mt11K — NFL (@NFL) July 11, 2024 @NFL

The CW will broadcast the show for the second straight season ... and the network's president, Dennis Miller, said in a statement that tapping Belichick for this year's iteration "is a true game-changer."

"Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched," Miller said. "Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long."

Bill -- who left his role with the Patriots after 24 seasons in the spring -- has been filling up his 2024 schedule recently. Back in April, he joined "The Pat McAfee Show" as a draft analyst. He also promised to be a regular guest on Eli and Peyton Manning's Monday Night Football "Manningcast" this season.

Of course, he's been spotted enjoying free time with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as well.