Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bill Belichick Signs On With 'Inside The NFL,' Joining Cast As Analyst

Bill Belichick Coach Gets New Gig ... 'Inside The NFL' Analyst!!!

bill belicheck main
Getty

Bill Belichick officially has a new hustle ... the former New England Patriots coach is joining "Inside The NFL" this fall as an analyst.

The NFL announced the news Thursday morning ... revealing the future Hall of Famer will join Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson and Chris Long on the weekly program to break down all of the league's most compelling storylines.

ryan clark ochocinco and chris long
Getty

Belichick's run on the show will start on Aug. 30 ... and will last through the Super Bowl.

"I'm thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films," the 72-year-old said, "and to work on such a historic television franchise."

Bill filmed a fun commercial with Clark to help announce the move ... and, of course, his famous hoodie was brought up during the bit.

The CW will broadcast the show for the second straight season ... and the network's president, Dennis Miller, said in a statement that tapping Belichick for this year's iteration "is a true game-changer."

"Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched," Miller said. "Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long."

Bill Belichick On The Field
Launch Gallery
Bill Belichick On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

Bill -- who left his role with the Patriots after 24 seasons in the spring -- has been filling up his 2024 schedule recently. Back in April, he joined "The Pat McAfee Show" as a draft analyst. He also promised to be a regular guest on Eli and Peyton Manning's Monday Night Football "Manningcast" this season.

Of course, he's been spotted enjoying free time with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as well.

tom brady and bill belichick
Getty

Unknown if he'll be back in the head coaching world in the 2025 season ... but it's clear The Hoodie is going to take advantage of his first season away from the sidelines in a long, long time.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later