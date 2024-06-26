Travis Kelce Praises Bill Belichick For New Romance, 'He's Killin' It'

Travis Kelce just heaped some praise on Bill Belichick for his newfound love with a 23-year-old ... calling the legendary NFL coach a "smooth operator" who's "killin' it!"

The Kansas City Chiefs star briefly weighed in on Belichick's romance with Jordon Hudson on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" ... and while he cracked a little bit of a joke about it, it wasn't hard to see he still has respect for Bill's off-the-field game.

The discussion all came up because Travis and his big brother, Jason Kelce, were trying to figure out which NFL figure most compared to Benjamin Franklin.

The guys kicked around several names -- including Kyle Shanahan, Vince Lombardi and Andy Reid -- before Travis suggested Bill.

"I'm not getting the Belichick vibe from Benny," Jason said.

Travis then brought up Hudson ... jokingly referring to her as Belichick's "daughter" -- before correcting himself and dishing out a compliment.

Jason, meanwhile, didn't seem to want any part of the convo -- pivoting to the next topic quickly.

Belichick, of course, has been seeing Hudson romantically for a while now ... after the two bonded over a logic textbook while on a 2021 plane ride from the Boston area to Florida.

The two kept their relationship largely under wraps ... but they've recently kicked things up a level. Jordon moved in with the coach at his Hingham, Mass. residence ... and the couple has been more open about appearing in public together.