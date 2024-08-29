Tom Brady Maxes Out Bench Press, Hits 245 Pounds

Meatheads around the country, rejoice ... Tom Brady just revealed his max bench press -- and, surprisingly, for a guy who's amazing at everything, the number isn't exactly going to knock any gymgoers' socks off.

The NFL legend hit the famed exercise at some point in the past week -- and filmed it for his weekly YouTube vlog, which he posted on Thursday morning.

In the video, you can see TB12 warmed up at a weight in the 100s ... before slapping on four plates. He hit that 225-LB mark pretty easily, and with some coaxing from others in his Miami mansion's workout room, he threw two more 10s on and attempted to lift the most weight he's ever done.

Initially, he needed some help to get the 245 up ... but after a retry with a new spotter -- he got it off his chest and locked it all the way out.

He was pleased with the effort -- although considering he's 6-foot-5, 225 pounds and arguably the greatest football player ever ... many expected more out of him.

Then again, the dude is 47 years old and formally retired from professional athletics. Plus, he wasn't exactly ever known for his strength when he was in his prime.