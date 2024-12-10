Bengals Kicker Cade York Kisses Cowboys Cheerleader GF After 'MNF' Win

Cade York isn't just winning on the football field, he's also crushing it at life ... 'cause shortly after his Cincinnati Bengals secured a victory on "Monday Night Football," he shared a kiss with his Dallas Cowboys cheerleader girlfriend!!

York and Zoe Dale went public with their relationship in June ... and coincidentally, the kicker joined the Bengals just in time for their primetime matchup against his partner's employer.

Despite being on opposing teams on Monday, the two had no love lost for each other ... even locking lips on the sideline after Cincy secured the 27-20 dub.

Dale -- who became a Cowboys cheerleader in 2023 -- even supported her man during the contest ... as she was captured on camera seemingly saying "Praise God" when York drilled an extra point in the first quarter.

York was asked about making his Bengals debut against his girl's team last week ... and he said he was fully aware of where his lady would be during the game, so he'd try to sneak a few smiles her way.

York -- who started his NFL career in 2022 -- also said despite Dale being a Cowboys cheerleader, he knew who she'd be rooting for on the inside.

"She's gonna be cheering for me," the 23-year-old smiled. "So, it's gonna be great."

