Sacramento Kings Fans Get Raunchy On Kiss Cam W/ NSFW Gesture

Kiss the days of the family-friendly Kiss Cam goodbye ... there was another NSFW moment, courtesy of two Sacramento Kings fans, who used their screen time for nefarious reasons!

The moment occurred during a break in the action during the second quarter of the Kings vs. Houston Rockets game Tuesday night in Sac Town ... with the team showing couples from around the arena on the Kiss Cam.

While most fans stayed on script ... one woman took it to a much more raunchy level, mimicking oral sex on her man.

It's tough to say if the moment was planned or not ... but they both seemed to be having a blast. The dude, especially.

You can almost hear the director yelling "cut away!" in the control truck ... which is exactly what they did, showing a cute little girl directly after the X-rated couple.

Of course, it's not the first time this season a couple took advantage of the kiss cam. In fact, a Knicks fan recently used his few seconds of airtime to introduce some adult humor.