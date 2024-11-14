Knicks Fan Gets Raunchy On Kiss Cam During Game

A New York Knicks fan infiltrated a family-friendly event with some adult humor on Wednesday ... making use of his time on the kiss cam by doing something a bit, uh, different than locking lips with his significant other.

The surprising moment happened during a break in the action at the home team's matchup with the Chicago Bulls ... when the Madison Square Garden cameras focused on an apparent couple enjoying their date night.

The woman was seemingly ready to give her man a smooch ... but the dude had other plans. As she leaned in for a peck, he grabbed her head and pushed it down toward his lap -- and it doesn't take a genius to figure out the message he was trying to convey.

Luckily, his partner was a good sport about it -- she came up laughing the moment off -- but clearly, they were on two different wavelengths on how to make the best of their time to shine on the scoreboard.

It wasn't the only action MSG had during the game ... as Knicks forward OG Anunoby gave Anne Hathaway and her son quite the scare when he almost crashed into them.