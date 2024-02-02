Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Emotional After First All-Star Nod, Fans Chant 'MVP!'

It was an emotional night in NYC ... not only did the Knicks, beat up and all, win their 9th straight game, but Jalen Brunson was selected for his first All-Star game -- and it brought him, and even some fans, to tears!

The announcement was made on Thursday ahead of the Pacers vs. Knicks game at Madison Square Garden ... the 27-year-old guard was named a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Stars.

It's Brunson's first-ever All-Star nod ... and after the 6'2" guard dropped 40 in a NYK dub, once again proving he's an elite player, Jalen was asked about the special night.

That's when Knicks fans started chanting "MVP" ... and Brunson was overwhelmed with emotion.

"I mean," Brunson started saying while holding back tears, "I got nothin' to say."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Knicks and Brunson's family, including his father, Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, also made a congratulatory video for Jalen.

The MVP chants and All-Star selection are well deserved. Brunson -- who signed with the Knicks in 2022 after 4 seasons with the Mavs (many "Experts" and fans said NY overpaid for JB) -- is averaging 27.1 points and 6.4 assists per game this season while shooting 48%.

In his one-and-a-half seasons in New York, Brunson's already accomplished a lot ... including tying Stephon Marbury for the franchise record for most 40-point games, as well as leading the Knicks to their first 14-win month in 30 years!

And, if Brunson's Knicks keep playing like they are, there are a lot more big moments ahead.