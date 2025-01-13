Mike McCarthy Reportedly Won't Return To Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will reportedly have a new head coach in 2025 ... Mike McCarthy's apparently done in Big D.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said Monday that contract negotiations between the sideline manager and Jerry Jones have stalled ... and McCarthy will now seek a job elsewhere next season.

McCarthy's deal with Dallas -- which was signed in 2020 -- is set to expire on Tuesday ... but the two sides had been in talks following the team's disappointing 2024 season about an extension.

McCarthy will now leave the Cowboys with a 49-35 record ... although his playoff win-loss ledger was a far less impressive 1-3.

Unclear where Dallas will turn to next ... although a name most fans will be intrigued by will certainly be Deion Sanders -- a former Cowboys star who's the current coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.