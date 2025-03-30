Browns Superfan The Miz Says He'd Pass On Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders If He Were GM

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Browns superfan The Miz was running his favorite NFL team, he tells TMZ Sports he would NOT take a quarterback in the first round of the league's draft next month!!

The WWE Superstar put on his imaginary Cleveland general manager cap for us out at LAX earlier this week ... and explained he'd pass on both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders if he was in charge of the Dawg Pound's war room.

He said he'd rather trade the Atlanta Falcons for Kirk Cousins ... and then draft Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 2 overall pick.

"I would have a defense where you're not going to be able to get the ball out," he said. "You're just not. You're going to be sacked within two seconds. And then I'd go for a second-round quarterback -- whoever the best, highest is on your board."

Of course, it seems unlikely at this point the Browns will trade for Cousins ... which means Sanders and Ward will certainly be in play for their first selection.

The Miz tells us he wouldn't be opposed to either guy if that were the case (he has Ward currently ahead of Sanders on his personal board) -- but he told us he'd also be open to Travis Hunter or, of course, Carter.