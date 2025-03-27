Buffalo Bills Get Hallmark Christmas Movie

The Buffalo Bills finally got what the Kansas City Chiefs have -- no, not a Super Bowl title -- a Hallmark Christmas movie!!

Bills safety Damar Hamlin announced his employer is the second team to partner up with Hallmark and Skydance Sports for a festive football flick – after the Kansas City Chiefs got the same treatment last November.

.@HamlinIsland from @BuffaloBills is here to give you an early Christmas present! Hallmark Media and @NFL are teaming up this year with the @BuffaloBills for an all new holiday movie #HolidayTouchdown: A Bills Love Story, part of #CountdownToChristmas 2025! 🎄 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZazBm4aLEK — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) March 27, 2025 @hallmarkchannel

"Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" is set to begin filming this summer ... and while the plot is still under wraps and a cast hasn’t been announced just yet – fans have already speculated it could be loosely inspired by star quarterback Josh Allen's own romance with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.

Kansas City's version was called "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" ... which certainly seemed to be a way to hop on the team's increased popularity due to tight end Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

Allen and Steinfeld might not be on Kelce and Swift's level as a worldwide phenomenon, but they're madly in love ... and got engaged this past November.

Buffalo will now try to overtake the Chiefs both in the AFC and on screens this winter ... and Bills Mafia is certainly hoping their team can finally get over the hump on the gridiron and make it back to the big game for the first time since the Jim Kelly era.