Taylor Swift Arrives to AFC Conference Championship Game Against Bills

Taylor Swift's one step away from another Super Bowl appearance ... 'cause if Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs win today, they're headed for the big game -- and, Swift's clearly bringing the team spirit to the affair.

The pop star arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City just minutes ago ... pulling up in a black and gold hoodie and long, bright red leggings.

Walking in with Taylor is her mom, Andrea Swift ... who wrapped an arm around her elbow, big grins plastered on both their faces.

Play video content 1/18/25 TikTok/ @katiebops1

Taylor's been a mainstay at Chiefs games over the last few months since her "Eras" tour finally came to an end ... cheering on her man at Arrowhead throughout the holiday season and during the team's first playoff game last weekend against the Texans.

Swift sat up in her usual box last week ... hanging out with her parents Andrea and Scott and chatting up WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark while Kelce and the boys rolled through Houston 23-14.

The Chiefs have an even tougher test this week ... taking on the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen -- who's engaged to his own A-lister.

Play video content Buffalo Bills

Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld got engaged back in November ... and, JA said in a postgame interview that he loves playing as an engaged man -- so, both sides are fueled by the power of love today.

Unclear if Hailee will attend the game in-person or if she'll interact with Taylor -- it's a serious matchup, so there might be no fraternizing with the enemy in K.C. today.