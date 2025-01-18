Taylor Swift Hugs Caitlin Clark During Chiefs Playoffs Win Over Houston Texans

And, Getting Way Closer to Caitlin Clark!!!

Taylor Swift and her man Travis Kelce are one step closer to the NFL's ultimate stage ... and, it looks like Taylor's made a new athletic friend, too!

The game ended moments ago ... with Kelce's team stomping the squad from H-Town 23-14.

she looks shocked every time taylor goes in for a hug this is too cute 😭😭

Taylor was filmed througout the game jumping up and cheering while sitting in her suite with close friends and family ... and, she even jumped up to hug WNBA star Caitlin Clark a few times.

Check it out ... the pop star and the basketball star are clearly growing closer already -- and, Caitlin looks happy to receive the squeeze.

ICYMI ... Caitlin recently stopped by Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast -- and, she talked about how big of a Swiftie she is, so it's clear she was happy to receive the squeeze.

Taylor pulled up to the game early ... arriving at Arrowhead Stadium close to two hours before kickoff and waving at some diehard Swifties on her way to her usual box.

During the game, Taylor did a whole lot of cheering while sitting with her parents ... going nuts when her man caught a fourth quarter touchdown pass from his pal, Patrick Mahomes.

