Josh Allen Says He Loves Playing As Engaged Man After Hailee Steinfeld Proposal

Josh Allen played in his first game fresh off his engagement to Haliee Steinfeld Sunday night ... and it sounds like he can get used to playing as a fiancé -- saying he "felt free" out on the field!

The Bills star quarterback was all smiles when a local reporter asked for his thoughts on playing with his new moniker as Steinfeld's soon-to-be hubby ... and he had no complaints.

"It felt good," he said. "It felt free."

Allen's performance during Buffalo's 35-10 win over the 49ers backed up his statement ... as the 28-year-old went 13/17 for 184 yards with two touchdowns -- including a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown -- in the snow!

Allen's performance comes on the heels of the soon-to-be newlyweds (although we don't know when they'll tie the knot) announcing their engagement in an Instagram post on Friday.

Although the couple has kept a relatively low profile, it's no shock they've decided to head down the aisle. Last year, Josh and Hailee were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Mexico.