Josh Allen's Ex Says She Was Hacked After Alleged CTE Jab Amid Engagement News

Ex Says She Was Hacked After Alleged 'CTE' Shot!!!

Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend says her Instagram was hacked after screenshots floated around X of her allegedly taking a serious jab the NFL star ... amid his engagement news.

Here's the hut, hut, hike ... Josh announced Friday that he's engaged to singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld ... and his ex Brittany Williams allegedly took a shot at him in her own comments.

On one of her IG posts ... someone commented a few days ago ... "found the next pro athlete yet?" -- to which she allegedly clapped back, post-engagement news, "Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn't play for one. 🙏 don't have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete."

The comment has since been scrubbed ... and Brittany posted on her IG early Saturday morning, seemingly responding to the now-viral comment -- "My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please lmk."

Brittany and Josh have known each other since they were kids, and dated from 2017 to sometime in 2023 ... which was just months before Hailee and Josh started dating.

Josh and Hailee posted about their beautiful engagement Friday, showing Josh down on one knee and Hailee planting a kiss on him in front of a gorgeous floral arch and tons of candles while overlooking the ocean.