Taylor Swift's NFL Presence Overwhelmingly Supported By Players

Turns out, there's not many NFL players who are hate hate hating on Taylor Swift's newfound presence in the league ... as a recent poll of pros revealed she has their support.

The Athletic asked over 100 NFLers earlier this season about Swift-mania -- which kicked off in September 2023 after she sparked a romance with Chiefs star Travis Kelce -- and for the most part, the guys said she's been great for business.

The outlet -- which granted the jocks anonymity so they could speak their minds freely -- reported a whopping 74 out of 102 players "viewed the singer’s interest in the game (and the coverage that stemmed from it) as a positive."

An additional 23, The Athletic stated, appeared to be just simply fine with it all.

There were, however, five critics.

"I feel like she is getting unnecessary coverage," one player said. "There was the whole NFL opening season video on Twitter and she was featured five times and our quarterback was featured none. That's not even right. She is not the NFL."

On the opposite end, one of the league's apparent Swifties pointed out he thinks it could lead to pay raises all across the NFL at some point.

"She brings a lot of eyes," the athlete said, "so, you know, if that increases the salary cap, I don't think anybody's gonna be too mad about that one."

So far this season, Taylor's been to two Kansas City games ... but she's missed the most recent pair of Chiefs tilts as she's been gearing up for the next leg of her "Eras" tour shows.