Taylor Swift Thanks Travis Kelce During VMA Awards Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift took home a big win at the MTV Video Music Awards Wednesday night – but the biggest winner was her BF Travis Kelce who wasn't even in the room!

The pop megastar snagged the VMA for Video of the Year for her tune, "Fortnight," and was handed her trophy by none other than the show's host Megan Thee Stallion.

“My boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.” — Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/jFv0rBGiha — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) September 12, 2024 @chartstswift

Taylor stepped up to the mic onstage to give a speech thanking the people who helped her create the music video.

She first acknowledged Post Malone, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, as well as cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and production designer Ethan Tobman.

Then Taylor got to the most important person in her life, Travis, telling the audience a story about him on the set of the video shoot.

She recalled finishing each take of the video and hearing someone cheering in the studio -- and that individual was her lover boy -- Mr. Kelce.

Taylor said, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”