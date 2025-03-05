Josh Allen Hits TGL With NFL Bros for Bachelor Party

Play video content TGL/ESPN

Josh Allen's getting ready to tie the knot with Hailee Steinfeld ... but first, he's celebrating his last days as an unmarried man with some golf -- and his NFL star pals!!

The Buffalo Bills quarterback traveled to Jupiter, FL to watch a TGL event as part of his bachelor party week ... and all of his closest boys -- including Vikings signal-caller Sam Darnold and Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk -- went along with him for the ride.

The dudes took in the Atlanta Drive GC vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club tilt ... and while Tiger Woods' JLGC team -- which the guys were clearly pulling for -- lost, Allen and Co. still seemed to have a blast nonetheless.

They were featured on the match's broadcast several times ... cheering their tails off for Woods in some upper deck seats.

Josh Allen took his Bach party to TGL and it’s safe to say they enjoyed it pic.twitter.com/zVmCctLo9r — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) March 5, 2025 @kclairerogers

And, even after it ended, they got a shoutout from Billy Horschel, who teased them live on-air for rooting against his squad.

No word where the party will be next -- although there's been some speculation they moved a bit up north for a round of golf Wednesday.