Warren Moon Gives Patrick Mahomes a 'Slight Edge' Over Josh Allen In AFC Title Game

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just know how to win ... and that’s why Warren Moon is giving the quarterback a "slight edge" over the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, even with Josh Allen playing lights out this season.

The legendary quarterback shared his prediction for the Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Championship game with TMZ Sports, saying Mahomes’ playoff experience and home-field advantage at Arrowhead gives the QB the upper hand.

"I mean this is a guy who has been to seven straight AFC championship games," Moon said.

"This is a team that just knows how to win. They know how to find ways to win -- they've done it the whole season."

Despite that, Moon – who played 17 seasons in the NFL – believes it will be a very close game, praising Allen and the Bills' confidence, and after all, they did beat the Chiefs in their last regular season matchup.

But, Moon raised concerns about the injuries affecting Bills' defense.

For the NFC title game, Moon gives a slight advantage to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are up against a confident Washington Commanders team and star rookie QB Jayden Daniels, at home on Sunday.

His reasons: the weather, Saquon Barkley, and Philly fans.

"That crowd is gonna rabid, they're gonna be nasty, they're gonna be mean, [and] intimidating," Moon said. "Also weather always plays a part, I think, in the playoffs."