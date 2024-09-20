Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Warren Moon Says He Had 6 Concussions In Career, 'But I Feel Pretty Good'

Warren Moon I Had 6 Concussions In NFL Career ... 'But I Feel Pretty Good'

In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's recent string of head injuries ... Warren Moon is revealing he, too, struggled with concussions during his NFL career -- but, he tells TMZ Sports he's not feeling any real effects from them decades later.

The 67-year-old Hall of Famer played for multiple franchises from 1984 to 2000 -- and he says during that timeframe, he was diagnosed with a concussion on six separate occasions.

Moon, though, told us he still considers himself very healthy ... and is consistently passing all of his medical checkups despite the repeated blows to the head he suffered when he was a star signal-caller.

"If you ask certain people, I'm out of my mind," he said with a laugh. "But, for me, I feel like I feel pretty good. I've had a lot of neurology tests over the last so many years as part of the NFL's evaluation process and I've passed all of those."

"I don't feel like I've lost any memory or anything like that."

But, admittedly, he said he does wake up daily wondering if and when he will feel the effects of the many brain bruises he sustained.

With all that said, Moon tells us he knows Tua -- who was just diagnosed with his third concussion last week -- will have to face a big choice of whether or not he will continue playing ... but he's at least happy the 26-year-old will have time on injured reserve to weigh his options.

"So far, I feel really good," Moon said of his health. "I'm taking good care of myself. I'm hoping the same thing for Tua as he moves on with his life."

We also spoke with Moon about several other quarterbacks, including Bryce Young, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Bo Nix -- and check out the interview, the Hall of Famer offered up some bold takes on each one.

