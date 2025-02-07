Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring For Josh Allen's MVP Night

It was Josh Allen's big night, but his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, was shining just as bright ... thanks to her massive engagement ring!!

The Buffalo Bills superstar won his first MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony in New Orleans ... beating out Lamar Jackson for the recognition.

The couple -- who got engaged back in November -- looked incredible as they posed for the cameras after arriving at the event ... rocking black 'fits for the occasion.

The future Mrs. Allen had the best accessory, though ... wearing her big rock for all to see.

Of course, Allen would go on to be named the top player in the league a few hours later ... and the singer and actress was clearly emotional over the accomplishment.

As we previously reported, Allen gave Steinfeld a ton of credit for his standout performances on the field this season ... telling reporters, "She's been a huge part."

"The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best."