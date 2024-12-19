Josh Allen Credits Hailee Steinfeld For MVP-Caliber Season, 'She's Just The Best'

It ain't extra reps, workouts or practice time that's got Josh Allen ballin' out this season ... no, according to the Bills quarterback, it's love!!

The Buffalo superstar admitted to The Associated Press this week that his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld has helped him elevate his game to a whole 'nother level.

"She’s been a huge part," he said of the singer/actress. "The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best."

Even one of Allen's best friends on the Bills said he's noticed a change in the signal-caller after the 28-year-old and Steinfeld got even more serious about each other ... with Dion Dawkins telling the AP there's a real, tangible difference.

"When you’re in this world that we’re in," the O-lineman said, "and a lot of people pulling at you and a lot of sources of ups and downs of a roller coaster, and you have that one stable person that you can rely on and go home and hug and get a laugh no matter what, I think that’s dope."

"And that’s what I think is going on."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Allen and Steinfeld first began dating in 2023 ... just after the Bills' disappointing playoff exit against the Cincinnati Bengals. They largely kept their relationship private through '23 -- but this year, they've become far more public with their love -- with Allen even revealing two weeks ago to his 1.5 million followers that he proposed to his boo.

And, the QB's numbers are up in almost every category since ... as he's now got 37 total touchdowns -- to just five interceptions.