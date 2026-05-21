Floyd Mayweather Fathers Baby W/ Dancer From His Vegas Club

Floyd Mayweather had a baby with a dancer at his Las Vegas strip club ... and now the boxing legend has been ordered to pony up a million bucks in back child support, in addition to $33K a month for the baby girl.

Mayweather, 49, was legally declared the father of the 4-year-old girl in March 2026 ... with a judge writing, "The court finds that Floyd Mayweather, Jr., is the father of Price Moorehead," according to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports.

Floyd was ordered to pay $32,850 a month in child support ... in addition to $933,050 in back support.

The latest baby marks Mayweather's fifth child.

The courts got involved in June 2023, when the mother, Paige Moorehead, asked a Nevada judge to legally declare Mayweather the father of the 18-month-old child, who was born in December 2021.

Moorehead says she was in a long-term intimate relationship with Mayweather, which lasted eight years, until she claims he broke up with her when he found out she was pregnant in April 2021.

Paige claims Floyd pressured her to get an abortion and ultimately fired her, even though she'd worked at his Girl Collection club for four years.

Despite being served twice and ultimately ordered to take a DNA test, Mayweather blew off the directive ... before the judge issued the default judgment (defendant failed to respond) declaring him pops.