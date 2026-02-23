Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao Rematch Set For September At Sphere In Vegas
Floyd Vs. Manny II It's Really Happening!!! ... At Sphere In Vegas
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquio are set to face off in a PROFESSIONAL boxing rematch later this year ... more than a decade after their first blockbuster fight.
The news was made official via Netflix minutes ago -- 48-year-old "Money" and 47-year-old "Pac-Man" will meet in the ring again at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 19.
It's a booking that has been rumored for years -- but the streaming giant was able to make it happen once and for all.
Mayweather -- who will be risking his perfect 50-0 record -- retired from professional fighting back in 2017 ... but has taken a handful of exhibitions, including one against Logan Paul, after hanging up the gloves.
Pacquiao also took some time away for about four years ... but made a comeback in 2021. He is currently 62-8-3 on his career.
The first time around was called "The Fight of the Century" ... and shattered Pay-Per-View numbers with 4.6 MILLION buys.
Now, folks with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch for free!!
Pacquiao spoke about the fight ... saying, "Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough -- they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines."
Floyd also talked about the upcoming bout ... saying it will be the same result as his unanimous decision victory more than a decade ago.