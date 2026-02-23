Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao Rematch Set For September At Sphere In Vegas

Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquio are set to face off in a PROFESSIONAL boxing rematch later this year ... more than a decade after their first blockbuster fight.

The news was made official via Netflix minutes ago -- 48-year-old "Money" and 47-year-old "Pac-Man" will meet in the ring again at the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 19.

It's a booking that has been rumored for years -- but the streaming giant was able to make it happen once and for all.

Mayweather -- who will be risking his perfect 50-0 record -- retired from professional fighting back in 2017 ... but has taken a handful of exhibitions, including one against Logan Paul, after hanging up the gloves.

Pacquiao also took some time away for about four years ... but made a comeback in 2021. He is currently 62-8-3 on his career.

The first time around was called "The Fight of the Century" ... and shattered Pay-Per-View numbers with 4.6 MILLION buys.

Now, folks with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch for free!!

Pacquiao spoke about the fight ... saying, "Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough -- they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines."