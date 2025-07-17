Manny Pacquiao Says He Feels Like He's 25, Ready To Take Mario Barrios' Belt

I Still Feel Like I'm In My 20s!!! 💪

Manny Pacquiao is 46, but don’t tell the boxing legend he’s too old to reclaim the throne. Pac Man tells us he feels as good as ever, and he’s ready to put a hurtin’ on champ Mario Barrios!!

TMZ Sports is already on the ground in Las Vegas ... as Sin City buzzes with anticipation for the return of Pacquiao, who last fought in 2021, and his clash with one of the world's best welterweights.

But, does Manny, 62-8-2 (39 KOs), still have it?? That's the question boxing fans and pundits are debating ... and now the man himself is weighing in. And it seems Father Time finally met his match.

"I feel excited!" Pacquiao told us on Wednesday. "I mean, I'm still feeling like when I was [in my] 20s, late 20s, like still the same. Because boxing is my passion."

Of course, for as excited as Manny is to get back in the squared circle for the Premier Boxing Champions PPV event on July 19 -- this ain't an exhibition -- and Mario is a badddd man!!

Barrios, the WBC welterweight champion, is 29-2-1 (18 KOs) ... and conventional wisdom says he's got the upper hand.

Barrios is 30 -- 16½ years younger than Pacquiao. He’s also 5 inches taller, has a 4-inch reach advantage, and will be the heavier man in the ring. He's also fought five times since Pacquiao’s last bout.

So, cake walk for Mario, right? No, not a chance.

We recently spoke to the title holder, and he knows he's got his hands full with one of the most dangerous men to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

"He's definitely an opponent, you know, that I'm not taking lightly. I know he's coming into the fight ready and looking through whatever he can to try and capture another world title," Barrios told us.

"We're preparing as if we're fighting a prime Pacquiao. We have to just expect the best version of him that we've seen in the past."

In other words, Barrios knows Pacquiao's legacy is unmatched.

8-division world champion? Only Manny. 12 major world titles across weight classes spanning 112 to 154 lbs., including lineal champ in 5 divisions? Been there, done that. Fighter of the Decade? 2000s, best believe. Boxing Hall of Famer? Check, inducted last month.

The time for resume reciting and talking is almost over ... Manny and Mario fight in less than 72 hours.

Will the legend, closer to 50 than 40, shock the world, or will the younger, bigger, and more powerful man prove that age is not just a number?

The stacked card also features a rematch of the brutal 2024 clash between Sebastian Fundora, 22-1-1, and Tim Tszyu, 25-2-0, as well as Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz, 27-3-1, vs. Angel Fierro, 23-3-2.