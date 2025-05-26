Sugar Ray Leonard Supports Manny Pacquiao's Boxing Return at 46

Play video content TMZSports.com

Manny Pacquiao is returning to the ring at 46 years old ... and while some folks are skeptical about the decision, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard tells TMZ Sports he's firmly in his corner!!

Pacquiao is slated to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas -- his first fight since his loss against Yordenis Ugas in 2021.

Some folks are worried about Pac Man heading into this fight for two reasons -- the age gap (Barrios is 30, Pacquiao is 46) ... and his extended time away from the sport while serving as the Senator of the Philippines.

Sugar -- widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time -- tells us none of the concerns matter, 'cause Pacquiao can and will do what he wants ... and he's all for it.

"There's not one thing that will really make people understand why we do what we do," Sugar said. "But, you know what, God bless, stay healthy, and take care."

Keep in mind, this is coming from Sugar, who himself unretired to fight in his 40s (against Héctor Camacho in 1997) after a six-year hiatus.

"I've made more comebacks than everybody," Sugar said. "I hold the record -- undisputed."