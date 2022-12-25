Sugar Ray Leonard, L.A. Deputies Hold Epic Xmas Party For Kids, Gifts & Ponies!

Sugar Ray Leonard is giving back in a huge way this holiday season -- helping hook up a bunch of kids with food, gifts AND ponies at an epic Christmas party in L.A. this week!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the boxing legend teamed up with deputies at the Lost Hills Los Angeles Sheriff's Department to provide presents and more to kids who've had rough experiences this year at a sweet event.

We're told the Xmas bash took place at the Sheriff's station in Agoura, CA ... with the law enforcement members, the former boxing champ and even Santa Claus kicking off things with a pancake breakfast.

After the morning meal ... Santa, with help from Leonard, passed out gifts, which included toys, dolls and more. Then, it was time for ponies -- which both kids AND adults loved!!

Of course, Leonard's generosity didn't stop there ... we're told the 66-year-old made sure to take pics and have conversations with as many people as he could at the event.