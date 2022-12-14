Luka Doncic Surprises Pediatric Patients In Dallas With Holiday Party, Gifts

Luka Doncic did his best Santa Claus impression Wednesday -- throwing a surprise party for pediatric patients in Dallas ... while doling out a bunch of gifts!!

The Mavericks superstar planned and funded the special day for kids at the Scottish Rite for Children medical facility ... and check out all the pics and vids -- the tots loved it!

While Luka couldn't be there in person -- he had a game against the Cavaliers to prepare for -- he made sure around 200 patients got NERF basketball hoops, NERF blasters, Jordan Brand apparel and some chess-themed goodies.

Play video content Redwood Stories

He also made sure the patients had a day filled with cookie decorating, face painting, photo booths, hot cocoa and more.

"I hope this makes them happy and puts a smile on their face," Luka said of the afternoon. "They are so brave and strong, and I want them to know I’m thinking of them during the holidays and wishing them all the best in the New Year!"

Luka brought gifts for 25 health care workers, too -- hooking them up with lower-bowl tickets to the Mavs' Christmas Day game against the L.A. Lakers.

Doncic has plans to help out even more next week -- arranging the delivery of gifts and treats for around 150 pediatric patients in his home country of Slovenia.

Of course, the amazing charity work is nothing new for the 23-year-old ... just last year, he sent a bunch of gifts and autographs to patients in Ljubljana as well.