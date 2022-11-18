Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Luka Dončić '18 Rookie NBA Logoman Card Sells For $3.12 Mil At Auction

Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For $3.12 M ... Sets All-Time Record!!

11/18/2022 7:07 AM PT
Luka Dončić continues to break records on and off the court ... his 2018 National Treasures Rookie NBA Logoman Patch card, a 1-of-1, just sold for $3.12 million at auction!

The ultra-rare card sold at a PWCC auction Thursday night ... and set a new all-time record for a basketball card sold at a public auction.

The card features an image of the 23-year-old hoops star on the front, along with an actual patch from a jersey he wore during his rookie year and an autograph. The back has a quote from Luka's rookie season ... when he joked he'd retire if he dunked on LeBron James.

"This is the highest price ever realized for a basketball card sold in a verified public auction," said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace.

"When this card went to the block, we purposefully avoided speculation on a price because this was an important moment for the market to decide on the value of Luka's best trading card."

In 2021, this same Luka card reportedly sold at a private sale for $4.6 million, but PWCC's auction was the first chance bidders had to acquire the commodity on the open market.

Speaking of LBJ ... the all-time record for a basketball trading card is $5.2 million -- which a collector paid in a private sale (not at auction) for an Upper Deck Exquisite LeBron James card.

As for Dončić -- he's again having an MVP-caliber season in Dallas, and it's clear Lukamania isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Congrats to the new owner!!

