Kodak Black Gives Away Thousands Of Toys in Times Square NYC

Kodak Black’s generosity sprouted all through NYC this week with a holiday giveaway -- and there's been even more Christmas cheer coming the kids’ way!!!

Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ Hip Hip … Kodak’s recent trek through Times Square saw 2,000 toys given to underprivileged kids as part of his ongoing charity work.

The toys weren’t trinkets either … we’re told pricey electronic gadgets such as iPads and AirPods were placed in the grab bags, as well as other gifts.

NYPD provided security to ensure everything went smoothly ... and it did!!! After all, Kodak loves the kids.

Bradford says Kodak's sleigh continued through Fulton County, Georgia on Friday ... where he gave out an additional 1,000 toys and jackets to underprivileged kids.