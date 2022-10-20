Kodak Black Campaigns For Kanye to Not Run Against Trump in 2024

Play video content

Kodak Black can't stomach the thought of Kanye West becoming president in 2024 ... and that's largely due to the Florida rapper's allegiance to Donald Trump.

An incredulous Kodak took to IG Live Wednesday night to slam Ye's recent claims on "Drink Champs" he had the support and backing of Jay-Z and Beyonce for his next crack at the Oval Office.

Kodak says Kanye's 'bats**t crazy" for even attempting to derail Trump's return to the White House, but he's also taking issue with the 22nd Amendment -- y'know, the one that limits candidates to just 2 elected terms as U.S. President.

Trump can still get elected again and pull a Grover Cleveland, who was America's 22nd and 24th President, but Kodak thinks "Uncle Trump" -- as he's taken to calling him -- deserves infinite terms in the White House.

He's gonna be disappointed once he finds out how difficult it is to amend the Constitution -- Kanye getting elected might be more likely!!!

Play video content 3/30/21 TMZ.com