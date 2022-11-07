Kodak Black Rejects 21 Savage's Verzuz Claims, 'You All Cap'

Play video content

Kodak Black took great joy in responding to 21 Savage's claim he is the top dog from their 2016 XXL Freshman class ... applauding 21's confidence, but calling him a liar.

21 was on Clubhouse promoting his recently released "Her Loss" album with Drake when he made the bold proclamation he'd be unbeatable in a Verzuz against anyone in the bunch of rappers who debuted 6 years ago.

That list includes Lil Uzi Vert, Anderson. Paak and Desiigner ... and Kodak was the first to take the bait, hopping on IG Live to accept 21's challenge.

Kodak gave 21 props for the confidence, and said any rapper worth their mettle should brand themselves invincible. Ultimately though, he thinks 21 is full of so much CAP ... he seemingly grabbed every hat in his house to drive home his point!!!

Both rappers have several platinum and gold albums, Billboard hits and guest features with superstars like A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott and more.