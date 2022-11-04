DRAM Challenges Drake to Fight After 'Her Loss' Diss

Play video content

Drake and 21 Savage's "Her Loss" album continued its feather-ruffling wave Friday ... with "Cha Cha" rapper DRAM being the latest to react to a subliminal shot thrown his way!!!

For the chorus of the song "BackOutsideBoyz," Drake and Lil Yachty rap in unison "Tried to bring the drama to me, he ain't know how we cha-cha slide..." a clear reference to Drake usurping the then up-and-coming artist.

The two had public issues back in 2015 when Drake openly admitted to borrowing from DRAM's breakout "Cha Cha" single -- to make his own Grammy Award-winning hit "Hotline Bling" ... leaving DRAM feeling a type of way.

As DRAM tells it, things got a little physical when they ran into one another at the time!!!

He awoke Friday to give Drake a piece of his mind ... slamming him for bringing up a 7-year-old issue, claiming Drizzy was too scared to face him mano a mano.

He also claims they once had an altercation where he says he physically bested Drake, but admitted the Toronto rapper's bodyguards stepped in to mop the floor with his face.

DRAM was clearly unbothered by the past events, and doubled down on his challenge to fight Drake ... but claims he'd be too "bitch-made" to hop in the ring altogether.