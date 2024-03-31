Tyron Woodley Puts Pressure On Manny Pacquiao ... Let's Fight Already!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tyron Woodley is champing at the bit to get in the ring with Manny Pacquiao -- the former UFC fighter claims he's thiiiiis close to setting up a scrap against the boxing great ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to get the contracts signed ASAP.

Woodley -- who last fought Jake Paul in December 2021 -- told us he's been negotiating with Pacquiao for MONTHS ... but as of right now, they haven't been able to agree on the deets.

Woodley said he's now resorting to putting some serious pressure on Manny and his camp ... especially considering they're slated to make way more than he ever did in his two bouts against the Problem Child.

"When I say good numbers -- great numbers," the former MMA champ said. "Multi-multi-multi-million-dollar fight."

Woodley explained there have been plenty of options out there -- names like Floyd Mayweather and KSI -- but his sights are solely set on PacMan.

"I don't wanna have to start ruffling Manny Pacquiao's feathers, but if that's what I gotta do to get this done because I can't just linger around waiting," Woodley said. "If I take another fight, that can f*** this fight up."

Woodley shared his dilemma -- he respects the hell outta Pacquiao for being a "nice, humble, gracious guy," but fears the whole event could slip through the cracks if his side doesn't pick up the pace.

"I been around and I feel like legacy is about making great choices and fight big fights and take big risks and nobody is remembered for playing it safe," Woodley added.