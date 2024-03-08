Tyron Woodley Predicts Mike Tyson Beats Jake Paul ... Age Not A Factor!

57-year-old Mike Tyson will beat 27-year-old Jake Paul, according to future UFC Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley ... and the 30-year age difference doesn't mean squat!

If anyone knows anything about fighting Jake, it's T-Wood ... who twice boxed The Problem Child in August and December 2021. Tyron's also been around fighting at the highest level for well over a decade.

So, when co-host Evan Rosenblum asked Woodley on their "Real Shhh Right Quick" show who'd win the July 20th scrap, Tyron responded like this.

"I mean I've been in the ring twice with Jake, and I don't want to get in the ring once with f***ing Mike," Woodley said.

Tyson's no doubt one of the scariest men to ever step foot in a ring, but he's nearly 60 years old, while Jake's in his athletic prime ... but Tyron thinks experience trumps age in this circumstance.

"The age is not a factor. That's a wash. Experience level is obviously going to go to Mike Tyson."

And, Woodley's being consistent ... he says if Paul can defeat Iron Mike, he deserves a hell of a lot of credit.

"If Jake Paul beats Mike, I don't give a f*** if he's 70, you're gonna have to put at last an ounce of respect on his name," Tyron said.

"Mike Tyson right now off muscle memory alone could step on the wrong eggshell and let off a combination that could kill most people. He has a power and ability to shift organs in your body if he hits you with the right force. So I think he forgot more technique than Jake Paul has ever learned in his life."

FYI, Mike last fought in November 2020 ... an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. It was scored a draw. His last professional fight was in 2005. As for Jake, he last beat Ryan Bourland by TKO on March 2 ... a few months after knocking out Andre August. He's 9-1 as a pro.

Evan made the point ... it could be a bad look for Jake, who has aspirations of being a boxing champion, if he were to get beat by an older Tyson.

T-Wood didn't agree.

"If he gets knocked out by Mike Tyson at 58, 59, 60, 71, he would join the other 99% of the regular motherf***ers on Earth, that's what I say."