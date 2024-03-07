Jake Paul Previously Said He Wouldn't Fight Mike Tyson, 'I'm Not Stupid'

Play video content 05/09/20 TMZSports.com

Jake Paul has come a LONG way in the sport of boxing ... 'cause what he once considered impossible has just become his next challenge -- Mike Tyson.

TMZ Sports took a peek into our Problem Child interview archives after his fight against the legend was announced on Thursday ... and it's fascinating to see the dude's growth in just a short amount of time.

When we spoke with Jake back in 2020, we asked if he'd step foot in the ring with a boxing legend like Tyson or Evander Holyfield ... and his response was an emphatic rejection.

"Look, I'm confident, but I'm not stupid." Paul -- who had two fights under his belt at the time -- told us. "I would not go into the ring with them. Nah, no chance."

Remember, this was before Jake's viral knockouts of Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and impressive wins over Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva ... when he was just a "silly YouTube kid" who wanted to handle his long list of celebrity enemies through boxing matches.

Now, he's one of the most famous fighters on the planet, a successful promoter and envisions becoming a world champion ... and will go head-to-head with Iron Mike in a massive event at AT&T Stadium in July.

He's accomplished way more than he ever expected ... 'cause in that same interview, he told us his goal in boxing was simply to prove that he's a "legitimate fighter" and to "earn people's respect."