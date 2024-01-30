Jake Paul Fighting Ex-Golden Gloves Champ Ryan Bourland In March

Jake Paul will face off against another legit boxer in his next fight -- this time, he's going to duke it out with former Golden Gloves champion Ryan Bourland, his team announced Tuesday.

Jake (8-1) has been teasing his next opponent ever since he handled Andre August with a first-round knockout in December ... and has made it clear his goal is to become a world champion.

The Problem Child said in a statement the decision to go up against the 35-year-old Bourland (17-2) keeps him on the right path toward legitimacy -- and he's been training non-stop for his next opportunity.

"I've always said my goal is to become a world champion," Paul said of the fight. "I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who's been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do."

"It's a new year, it's an even better me, and I'm facing an even more experienced, seasoned boxer on Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano."

Bourland is on a three-fight winning streak ... but has not seen any action since 2022.

Jake added he's doing all this for the love of the sport -- NOT the fat paycheck that would come with it -- as he's going to donate his purse to his Boxing Bullies charity, which will help renovate gyms in Puerto Rico.