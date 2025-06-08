Manny Pacquiao Says He's Done W/ 'Dirty' Politics, Focused On Comeback

Play video content TMZSports.com

When one door closes, another opens ... and that's exactly the case for Manny Pacquiao -- 'cause he tells TMZ Sports he's leaving his political career behind him for good ahead of his big boxing comeback.

The eight-division boxing champ served as a senator of the Philippines from 2016 to 2022 ... and followed up by running for the president spot, but lost by a wide margin.

Nearly four years after his last fight, the 46-year-old is making his return to boxing against Mario Barrios on July 19 in Las Vegas ... so we asked Pacquiao if he planned to follow a similar route by going back to politics in the future.

"Zero in my mind about politics," Pacquaio said.

"Politics is so dirty. Politics is so dirty. I don't like that. I don't like that. When I was in politics, I wanted to serve honestly. I want to serve people because that's our legacy."

On top of his gripes, Pacquiao -- who fought boxing stars like Floyd Mayweather and Miguel Cotto -- said this upcoming fight against Barrios (29-2) isn't a one-and-done situation. His goal is to go full-time, taking as many bouts as he can.

Manny said he's actually grateful for those concerned about his comeback ... but he insists he's strong enough to get back in the ring.

"I'm still here," Pacquiao said, "As long as my body can fight, then I'll fight."

