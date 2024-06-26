Russell Wilson Shows Off Muscular Physique In Boxing Session

Play video content

Russell Wilson may be Mr. Unliiiiimited or DangeRuss, but he really should go by Muscle Wilson from now on ... 'cause the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback showed off his swole bod in a recent boxing session!!

The 35-year-old veteran -- who signed a one-year deal with the Stillers in March -- shared a snippet of himself in the ring on Tuesday ... and you can't help but notice Russ' physique (especially his biceps) as he hit the mitts.

Fans were impressed with the 9-time Pro Bowler's performance ... with one saying in the comments, "Oh boy he’s working on stamina and awareness he finna be dangeruss😳"

Worth mentioning, Wilson was working out with one of the best boxing trainers in the game -- Freddie Roach, who coached legends like Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto.

"Back in the Ring," Wilson said in the IG caption. "Started in 2018 through 2020. Had some of my best years. Then COVID hit in 2020 and couldn’t go back in. Good to see my guys again."

Wilson is known for working on his health anytime and anywhere -- remember, he famously did some calisthenics during a team flight from Denver to London when he was on the Broncos.

It was a rough time in the Mile High City ... so here's hoping Russ turns things around in the Steel City.