Russell Wilson, Ciara Sell Breathtaking Seattle Area Mansion For $31 Mil

Andrew Webb/Clarity NW Photography/Getty/TMZ Composite

It took years, but Rusell Wilson and Ciara are officially done with Seattle ... the A-list couple finally closed on their massive, waterfront property, and their bank account's $31 million fatter!

The 11,104 square-foot mansion, built in 2007 and just 10 miles from Lumen Stadium (where the Seahawks play), officially closed this week for $21.25 million ... after it was originally listed for a whopping $28,000,000.

Andrew Webb/Clarity Northwest Photography

The superstar athlete and singer opted to knock down the price, and they ultimately found a buyer.

In addition to the price of the 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom home, Russ and Ciara also sold an adjacent plot of land for $9.75 million ... raking in a total of $31 million on the sale!

Andrew Webb/Clarity Northwest Photography

The mansion, which sits on over an acre of land, is breathtaking, featuring 180-degree views of Lake Washington and 164 feet of waterfront access, along with a large dock (big enough for 3 boats) and multiple jet skis.

There's a glam room, a gigantic closet, an elevator, a kick-ass gym ... and many other awesome amenities.

Andrew Webb/Clarity Northwest Photography

Of course, there's no need for the Wilson family to be in the Seattle area anymore. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was traded to the Broncos in 2022, who then gave Mr. Unlimiteddddd a $242.5 million deal, only to cut him less than two seasons later.

Wilson signed with the Steelers this offseason, albeit for significantly less money -- $1.21 million. Despite making peanuts (😂), it's safe to assume Russ and Ciara aren't shacked up in a tiny apartment. Especially not with that $31 mil that just hit their account.

Andrew Webb/Clarity Northwest Photography

Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate Co. handled the Bellevue mansion listing.

