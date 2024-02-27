Russell Wilson Knew Raising Ciara's Son Was His Responsibility from Day 1

Play video content I AM ATHLETE

Russell Wilson says he knew from day 1 that helping to raise Ciara's son with Future would become his new burden and responsibility in life -- comparing himself to Jesus' dad.

The Broncos QB -- whose future there in Denver seems uncertain at this point -- appeared this week on the "I Am Athlete" podcast ... where he talked about his marriage with Ciara and the fact that he plays stepdad to her kid, Future Jr., who she shares with the rapper.

Take a listen, 'cause this is pretty eye-opening ... Russ literally says he felt God was talking to him to let him know that not only was Ciara the one for him -- but that raising her boy was also something he was destined to do as well.

RW says he knew this from the moment he met Ciara -- which apparently also included a meet-and-greet with a then-baby Future Jr. ... so we're talking years ago.

Russ also says he was having a conversation with the man upstairs about this -- and he explains that he felt God speaking to him and telling him this would become his path -- namely, becoming a family man. And yes, he does invoke Joseph's name, as well as JC.

If you think you're stunned by Russell's words, wait 'til you see Brandon Marshall -- who Russ is speaking with in this conversation. You can tell ... he's shocked by what he's hearing.

Remember, Future Jr. is Future's son ... and he shares custody of his kid with Ciara -- although, we seem to see him more with his mom, at least publicly and online anyway.

Considering the historical bad blood between Future and Russ -- something tells us Future ain't gonna take this very well. As for Ciara, she hasn't addressed Russ' words yet.

