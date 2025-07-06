Manny Pacquiao Would Want Mark Wahlberg To Make Biopic On His Life

Play video content TMZSports.com

If a Manny Pacquiao biopic ever got a green light, the legendary boxer knows exactly who he'd want to be in charge of the project ... telling TMZ Sports that job belongs to Mark Wahlberg!!

We caught up with Pac-Man at a recent training session for his upcoming bout against Mario Barrios in a few weeks ... and considering he's had quite the eventful 46 years on earth so far, we asked what a movie about his success would look like -- and who he'd trust with sharing his story.

"Mark Wahlberg, he always watched my training camp here in Wildcard, he knows almost all my life stories."

"Mark Wahlberg's my friend, he's a nice guy."

The pugilist's life has already gotten the movie treatment in the Philippines ... but unfortunately, "Pacquiao: The Movie" tanked at the box office.

As for who would play him ... there's someone VERY close to Pacquiao who already has acting experience and knows him pretty damn well -- his son!!